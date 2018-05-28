Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in Lord’s Test

DUBAI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 60 per cent of his match fee, according to a media release on the ICC website.

Pakistan has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the Lord’s Test against England, which the visitors won by nine wickets on Sunday to go one-up in the two-Test series.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Sarfraz Ahmed’s side was ruled to be three overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Sarfraz has been fined 60 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 30 per cent fines. If Pakistan commit another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with Sarfraz as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Sarfraz and he will face a suspension.

Sarfraz pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Rob Bailey.