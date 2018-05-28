Pak, Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen economic ties

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, called on Saudi Minister of Interior Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef, in Jeddah, says a press release issued here on Monday from Jeddah.

The Saudi Interior Minister welcomed Ahsan Iqbal to Kingdom. He showed concern over the assassination attempt against Mr, Ahsan Iqbal and inquired about his health. Iqbal extended greetings and felicitations from the government and people of Pakistan.

He thanked the Saudi Government for the strong expression of condemnation of assassination attempt incident on him. He also thanked the Saudi Interior minister for inquiring about his health while in hospital.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed the ways of coordinating the bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Interior of the two countries.

Ahsan Iqbal appreciated the amnesty scheme in 2017 under which a large number of Pakistani expatriates returned to Pakistan. Other matters relating to Pakistani community living in Kingdom and those visiting kingdom including the immigration matters, transfer of prisoners, Umrah and Hajj facilitation were also discussed in the meeting.

The Saudi Minister promised to look into all the issues and matters. Both the leaders agreed to promote greater economic cooperation for further strengthening bonds between the two brotherly countries.

The Interior Minister was accompanied by Ambassador of Pakistan Khan Hasham Bin Saddique, Consul General Shahryar Akbar Khan and Deputy Consul General Shaiq Ahmed Bhutto.