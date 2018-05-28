Naqeebullah case: Prosecutor excuses himself from case

KARACHI: Former prosecutor Ali Raza on Monday excused himself from hearing of the case against the suspended SSP Rao Anwar and his subordinates, who were arrested over the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Anwar and the accused subordinates appeared in the anti-terrorism court where the Sindh law department had appointed Nazeer Bhangora as the new prosecutor to hear the case.

According to details, former prosecutor Ali Raza excused himself from hearing the case further as he had been receiving threats.

Naqeebullah’s father Khan Mohammad earlier appointed Advocate Nadeem as an attorney in the murder case of his son, saying it was not feasible for him to travel to Karachi from South Waziristan for every hearing.

Bail plea on behalf of three accused, including Yasin, Supurd Hussain and Khizar Hayat, was submitted in the court.

On Saturday, an anti-terrorism court adjourned the hearing of the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case until May 28 to indict Anwar and his subordinates in the Naqeebullah murder case.

Anwar, along with 10 of his subordinates, has been arrested on charges of abducting Naqeebullah for ransom and later killing him along with three other detainees in a fake encounter on Jan 13 in the outskirts of the city.