Meera Jee is Mrs Attiqur Rehman, court rules

LAHORE: A family court in Lahore on Monday ruled that actor Meera’s nikkah nama is not false and that she and Attiqur Rehman are lawfully wedded husband and wife.

Family Judge Babar Nadeem dismissed Meera’s petition that her nikkah to Attiqur Rehman was forged and announced the judgement for the marriage suit which had been filed nine years ago by the film actress.

Reading out an 18-page written verdict on Meera’s petition against ‘jactitation of marriage’, the judge ruled that “The nikkah nama is not false,” and that a nikkah khwan confirmed her nikkah to Rehman.

In July 2009, Meera had requested a family court to restrain Rehman from calling her his wife. In her petition, she had told the court that she had not solemnised the marriage.

She had further alleged that the nikkah nama produced by Rehman was a forged and there was no record of it in the union council concerned.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Meera in 2015 on an application filed by Rehman.

Rehman had earlier claimed that he and Meera tied the knot on September 2, 2007.

Earlier this month, the actor announced that she is leaving the country and moving to the United States permanently.