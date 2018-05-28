Marriyum congratulates nominated caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday congratulated Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk on his nomination as caretaker Prime Minister.

In a statement, she said the consensus of the government and opposition on his name was a good omen and felicitated National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khurshid Shah.

She said every Pakistani deserves to be greeted at the start of a new chapter of strengthening of democracy and democratic process in Pakistan.

“We salute the political and democratic forces on ten years of continuity of democracy in Pakistan,” she said.

She expressed the hope that while amicably performing his responsibilities, the nominated Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk will ensure holding of free, fair and transparent elections in the country.