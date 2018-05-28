Mamnoon signs FATA Interim Governance Regulation 2018

Interim rules will govern FATA until it merges with KP ‘within a timeframe of two years’

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday signed the ‘FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018’.

The ‘FATA Interim Governance Regulation, 2018’ is a set of interim rules which will govern the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) until it merges with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) “within a timeframe of two years”.

The landmark bill, titled 31st Amendment Act, 2018,—paving the way for the much-awaited merger of the FATA with KP—has already been passed by parliament and the KP Assembly.

On Sunday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) KP Assembly had passed the landmark 31st amendment bill with a two-thirds majority amid ruckus and clashes between Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) activists and police outside the assembly.

The National Assembly and Senate approved the bill last week. PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who rarely attends NA sessions, also participated in the historic vote which was opposed by government allies — JUI-F and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) — who chose to walk out.

Seventy-one senators voted in favour of the bill while five opposed the constitutional amendment. In the National Assembly, 279 parliamentarians voted in favour of the constitutional amendment, while one voted against it.

BILL:

Aimed to speedup mainstreaming of the tribal areas, the bill also includes KP- FATA merger within two years.

The bill amended seven articles in the Constitution of Pakistan to allow implementation of the proposed reforms. It omitted paragraph C of sub-clause 2 of Article 1 under which FATA was placed as separate territory of the country like the four provinces. The omission allows the tribal areas to merge with territory of KP.

The bill also proposed amending clause 1 of Article 51 by reducing the number of seats in the National Assembly from 342 to 326. It added clause 3A after clause 3 to give legal cover to representatives who will be elected from FATA in the general polls 2018. They will continue as member of the National Assembly till expiry of their five-year-term and after the five years, this new clause will stand omitted.

It also removed the word “Federally Administered Tribal Areas”, from the clause 5, under which seats of the National Assembly are allocated on population basis, and from sub-clause 1 of Article 155 which deals with the complaints and interferences with water supplies.

The bill pursued changes in Article 59, which deals with Senate, by reducing the number of Senate members from 104 to 96. It omitted the sub-clause (b) of clause 1 that allocated eight members to the tribal areas. It also deleted the sub-clause (b) of clause 3 of the same article which states that four senators elected from FATA shall retire after three years while another four after next three years.

Furthermore, it sought the omission of the word “Federally Administered Tribal Areas” from its sub-clauses (b) and (f) of Article 272 which defines the constitution of Senate.

It proposed omitting Clause C of Article 246 which defines and names FATA and sought addition of Clause D which states that laws applicable in these areas will remain applicable until repealed or changed by competent authority.

Under Article 247, the competent authority will be the federal government until after the elections when the jurisdiction for altering and repealing the laws prevailing in these areas will be passed to the assembly.