MAC Cosmetics gets the ‘sehri/suhoor look’ all wrong

MAC Cosmetics Middle East apparently think people have time and the energy to get all glammed up during the suhoor/sehri time.

The make-up brand’s Middle East division posted a ‘Ramadan-themed tutorial video’ offering women makeup tips for the pre-dawn meal.

The video titled “Get Ready For Suhoor” was posted up on their YouTube channel late last week. The video features a makeup artist applying kohl, eyeshadow and mascara to a woman before she eats and this video was also shared on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Naturally, after watching the video most of the social media users started doing what they do best. Taking Twitter by storm with the trolls. Many of them were not up for it, whereas some in the Middle East defended it because of the lavish suhoor/sehri parties that take place throughout the month.

Here are few that were shared:

Yes!!! Finally!! I’ve been looking for a GLAM suhoor makeup look for the longest time!!! Mac always got us Muslim ladies 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻👌🏻 https://t.co/lMeFnzTiu0 — Shahd (@shahdGHS) May 26, 2018

What Mac thinks the “suhoor look” is versus what it actually looks like pic.twitter.com/HmcQsMbqBf — Yomna Nassar (يمنى) (@yummmmna) May 26, 2018

MAC really thinks we go full glam for suhoor/sehri. I guess I have to look beautiful for my food. pic.twitter.com/NLpATgnUwV — زينب (@zaynub_s) May 25, 2018

Gotta look fly for the bowl of weetabix https://t.co/VKA8PPAvOC — 🧢 (@Harasielite) May 26, 2018

MAC did a whole “glamorous suhoor” look. Imagine wearing makeup only to go back to sleep. — Shaima Dallali (@TunisianRose) May 26, 2018

LOOOOL mac’s “get ready for suhoor” ad is the funniest thing i’ve seen today. who tf is tryna put on a full face of makeup at 3am pic.twitter.com/U7u1iOUmWD — 🆁 (@Imlydeluxe) May 26, 2018

No thank you MAC, I’ll stick with my natural traumatized fox look during suhoor. pic.twitter.com/kwNsQAWuXL — عائشة (@aishathepoet) May 26, 2018

All you guys mocking that MAC ad about suhoor looks… in Dubai some actually go out for suhoor. When I was there during Ramadan in 2015 we went out for suhoor. It’s so festive and the people are dressed in their best abayas and of course wearing make up. — From My Fingertips (@Aneeqah) May 26, 2018

To provide further insight, last night I was at a #Ramadan tent for #iftar (with my MAC make up on) which goes on to serve these types of #Suhoor buffets. Ppl like to dress nicely & it’s an attractive environment. But there’s always a risk the spiritual element is diminished. pic.twitter.com/XtjFOsH9c2 — MariamHakim (@MariamKSHakim) May 27, 2018

Many people are complaining about MAC’s make up look for suhoor—saying they barely open their eyes when eating in early morning. In fact, suhoor in Dubai starts at 9 pm and they go to a night out right after. It’s a targeting. Not all ads are about you. pic.twitter.com/3dCBLcNnBT — 🌻 (@khansaafathima) May 26, 2018

MAC has removed the video from their Facebook and YouTube page but it still remains on their Instagram account.