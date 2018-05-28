COAS congratulates ‘brave tribes’ on FATA’s successful merger

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the brave tribes, especially the tribal youth, on the successful and historic merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) according to popular sentiments, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The army chief expressed this while meeting a youth jirga of erstwhile FATA.

General Bajwa said that mainstreaming FATA will facilitate bringing enduring peace, stability and socio-economic development of the long-neglected and terrorism rid area. He commended motivation and passion of the youth in the realisation of this merger.

The COAS said that the state is determined to root out extremism and terrorism for which the youth has a great role to play. “Focus on your peaceful endeavours, participate in political and democratic activities. We have achieved peace at a very high cost of blood and national exchequer and we shall never let it lose.”

The jirga acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for bringing back peace, stability and socio-economic development in the area. They also acknowledged COAS’ special interest towards mainstreaming of erstwhile FATA.

General Bajwa emphasised on being aware of inimical forces who wish to exploit fault lines and try to reverse the gains. “They shall never succeed,” he added.

The army chief lauded the youth for their determination and support to Pakistan Army in a fight against terrorism and valued their views regarding future of Pakistan.

He said, “Achievements through sacrifices of brave tribals were being consolidated while we transit from relative stability to enduring peace.”

The COAS also shared his engagement with Afghan leadership for enhanced cooperation and security measures along Pak-Afghan border. He advised the youth to continue playing their role towards peace and progress of Pakistan as they are the future leaders.