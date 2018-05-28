CIA arrests three brothers, spouses for gold robberies

GUJRANWALA: The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) on Sunday arrested three brothers involved in more than 300 cases of gold ornaments snatching.

CIA DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said that Qaisar, Faisal and Yasir along with their wives would visit marriage halls as guests where the wives would identify women/families wearing expensive gold ornaments. Their husbands would then follow such families after the ceremonies and take away their gold at gunpoint.

He said a CIA team led by ASI Bilal Butt traced the accused and arrested them along with their wives. He said search for their accomplices was underway.