Celebrities that split up in 2018….so far

For the past years, we have been bombarded with split up/divorce news of celebrities who we thought were setting #couplegoals for many of us.

From Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filing for divorce to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner calling it quits, a little bit of our heart died when we heard the news. Not only that, I am sure it has affected the fans as much as it has to the couple itself.

Having said that, the year 2018 was no better. We have seen so many breakups and makeups that we just can’t seem to wrap our head around what’s happening anymore, why are there so many #perfectcouples breaking up and calling it quits.

As we sat down to recall the couples who split up, we thought why cry alone, let’s all cry together. Here we have listed down a few celebrity couples that broke up in 2018… so far.

1 – Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

The Step Up co-stars who met back on the sets in 2006 had been married for nine years. However, their world and our world fell apart when on April 4th, both the stars took to Instagram to announce their separation saying, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.” They are parents to a four-year-old Everly.

2 – Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

The couple announced that they were splitting up earlier in February after two and half years of marriage and seven years as a couple. A mutual decision they said, little did they know a lot of people cried that day.

3 – John Cena and Nikki Bella

The WWE stars confirmed to US Weekly on April 15th that they are calling off their engagement after six years together. The couple had been engaged for a year, and their wedding was scheduled for May 5.

4 – Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

The world was split into two when news of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid splitting up surfaced in March 2018. The couple had been together for more than two years but decided to let go earlier this year. However, if you believe rumours to be true, it had been reported that just six weeks after parting ways, the two were spotted together in New York City in April. So, as of now, we aren’t really sure how to react to this split.

5 – Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman

The Imagine Dragons lead singer announced separation from his wife and Nico Vega frontwoman in April. He took to Twitter to break the news of splitting up after seven years of marriage. “After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end,” he tweeted. “Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love. I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.” The pair welcomed twin girls Gia James and Coco Rae in March 2017, and are also parents to daughter Arrow who is five and half years old.

6 – Amber Heard and Elon Musk

The couple had been on and off before but looks like this time it was for sure. According to People Magazine, the couple called it quits in February, earlier this year. “Elon decided it was time to end it and Amber agreed. They both still care deeply for each other but the timing wasn’t right,” said a source close to the couple.

7 – Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart

McSteamy from Grey’s Anatomy announced his split from his wife of 14 years Rebecca, that too on the same day that Jennifer and Justin announced their break-up. This heart can only take so much pain for a day. Trust me, the heart still aches. The couple have two daughters, seven-year-old Billie and six-year-old Georgia.

8 – Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff

The Girls creator and actress Lena and her musician boyfriend broke up after five years of dating. The pair, who first got together after a blind date in 2012 announced earlier in January that they would be moving on now.

9 – Ruby Rose and Jess Origliasso

On April 1st, Ruby Rose announced that her relationship with The Veronicas singer Jess Origliasso was over. Yes, that’s all I am going to say.

10 – Chris Evans and Jenny Slate

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate first started dating in 2016, but in early 2017, their first breakup was confirmed. At some point in 2017, they did reconcile and even spent the holidays together. But according to recent reports, they have broken up again for the second time. However, we would like to be optimistic here and say that given their history, it is possible that their breakup may not be permanent.

As I wrap up this article, it breaks my heart a little to see all these stars part ways and also because my tissue box has emptied. We will have another round of this some other time. Until next time readers.