Aseefa Bhutto distributes Iftar boxes among people in Karachi

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, distributed iftar boxes among the poor and deserving families in Karachi on Sunday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) set up an iftar camp and the youngest member of Bhutto family, Aseefa distributed iftar boxes to the needy near her residence at Bilawal House.

Aseefa is also committed to eradicating polio from Pakistan. She is the Rotary Ambassador and a former UN Ambassador for Polio Eradication.

She has actively driven an anti-polio campaign across the nation to make people aware of the serious consequences of this epidemic and has encouraged the masses to get their offspring vaccinated against this fatal disease.