Arjun Rampal and wife part ways after 20 years of marriage

In the latest string of heartbreaks and breakups, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his supermodel wife, Mehr Jesia have announced that they are parting ways after almost 20 years of marriage.

The couple in a statement Monday said that while their relationship has ended, their love for each other lives on.

“After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth.

We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey.

Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost.

We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would, therefore, appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on.

We won’t be commenting on this any further.”

Arjun and Mehr tied the knot in 1998 and have two daughters, Mahikaa (16) and Myra (13) together. Both were among India’s first wave of supermodels in the ‘90s and Arjun transitioned into a successful career in the film industry.

A 2017 Filmfare report claimed that the couple had taken a six-month break to “re-evaluate” their relationship and had been living separately for months.