Amir Khan says rumours of affair are ‘total nonsense’

Boxing champion, Amir Khan has found himself in yet another controversy. In a report in The Sun, a 22-year old beautician alleged that Khan had a one-night stand with her days after his wife, Faryal Makhdoom gave birth to their second child, last month.

However, Amir has denied all such rumours in a Twitter post in which he shared a picture of the article with the caption, “What total nonsense! She was wanting a pic but was told to leave by security due to her being too drunk. IMO that’s the reason she sold a story. Quite strange at the fact that there are no photos of us together. Supposedly, I gave her £20, is that all she’s worth?”

What total nonsense! She was wanting a pic but was told to leave by secruity due to her being too drunk. IMO that’s the reason she sold a story. Quite strange at the fact that there is no photos of us together 🤔. Supposedly, i gave her £20, is that all she’s worth? 😂 pic.twitter.com/w4jWFkjBBH — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 27, 2018

According to the report, Amir met the beautician Sophia Hammani at a club in London earlier this month and invited her to his hotel for a night. Sophia believed the boxer to be divorced, only to discover the next morning that he was still with his wife when he posted a picture of him with his family on Instagram.

Sophia said that she felt disgusted after seeing the pictures on Instagram.

“He makes me sick. I cannot believe this man. He’s disgusting. His wife had just given birth. I nearly threw up when I saw they were still together. I felt so used. That must be every wife’s nightmare. That poor woman. She needs to bin him off once and for all. Surely this is unforgivable?”

Detailing on the events of the night, Sophia said, “My friend and I were on our way to the toilet when she said, ‘There’s a boxer over there’. I was hoping it was Anthony Joshua, he’s so hot and gorgeous. But she told me it was Amir Khan. As we passed them, my friend winked at him and his security guard invited us on to the table.”

She added, “Amir looked really handsome in his crisp, white shirt and he ended up sitting next to me. We were just enjoying the music and flirting. I really fancied him and he seemed lovely, to be fair. He was acting and talking as though he was single so I had no reason to think otherwise. We were having a great time.”

Sophia further stated that Faryal texted her after discovering her mobile number on Amir’s phone.

“When Faryal got in touch, I was terrified as by then I’d read all about Amir and I thought she would be furious with me. But as the conversation went, it was a sisterly chat, adding, “That must be every wife’s nightmare. That poor woman.”

This is not the first time Amir has been embroiled in such a situation. In January last year, a sex tape of Khan with a mystery woman was leaked online. Reportedly, the video was recorded weeks after his wedding to Faryal in 2013.

Last summer, the couple had a public spat in which Amir falsely accused his wife of cheating him with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The couple announced their separation on Twitter. However, the couple reconciled a few months later during which time period, Faryal announced that she was expecting their second child.

Amir and Faryal have been married for five years and have two children together.