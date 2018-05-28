Afghan high-level delegation meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Afghan delegation led by Afghanistan National Security Adviser(NSA) Mohammad Hanif Atmar met on Sunday with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for a high level bilateral meeting.

The Afghan delegation comprised NDS Head Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, Afghanistan Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal, and other Afghan officials.

The Pakistani side was also joined by Ms Tehmina Janjua, Foreign Secretary. Talks focused on the operationalisation of recently concluded Afghan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS).

The Afghan side was appreciative of Pakistan’s initiative in preparation of the framework document to improve cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly Countries on a host of confidence building and substantive measures.

The two sides agreed to fast track the formulation of working groups, especially on bilateral security cooperation and to undertake measures that would assist both sides in the reduction of violence at the hands of terrorists.

Afghanistan NSA said that Afghanistan has very positive expectations from Pakistan and with mutual help, we can allay each other’s concerns and apply our energies to bring about enduring peace and stability.