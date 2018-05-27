Zardari to contest 2018 polls from Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday announced to contest upcoming general elections from Nawabshah.

Talking to media in Nawabshah on Saturday, he opined that no one will get a majority in the upcoming general elections.

The PPP co-chairman said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s dream of getting majority in the election would not be fulfilled. The ex-president further directed his party workers to prepare for the elections.

He said that political powers and democracy are the cure of terrorism.

Speaking about FATA merger in KP, Zardari said that the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was good for Pakistan and people. However, some people opposed it due to their personal agenda, he added.

He said that the merger of FATA with KP was a brainchild of late former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and martyred former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.