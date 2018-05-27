Woman urges courts to file case against addict husband

LAHORE: A district and sessions court has been asked by a woman to file a case against her husband, alleging that she was tortured by him.

The woman, named Sughran Bibi, claimed that she was happily married with Razzaq Ali for the past three years but he started extorting her for money after he became addicted to drugs. Razzaq Ali demanded money and forced her to borrow from her parents even though she belonged to a financially disadvantaged background.

The man forced the woman to leave the house to live with her family but the man’s family member were able to resolve the issue. The woman informed the court that her husband had threatened to kill her if she failed to pay him and the police failed to be of assistance when she approached them. The courts have been urged to direct police to register an FIR (First Information Report).