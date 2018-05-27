UC chairman, 30 others booked for attacking PML-N minister

MURREE: A union council (UC) chairman and 30 other people were booked by the police for allegedly attacking Punjab Minister for Labour and Manpower Raja Ishfaq Sarwar.

The minister had been elected from Kotli Sattian and Murree.

While on his way to address a public gathering, the minister’s convoy was stopped by a group of protesters which was led by Gehl UC Chairman Omer Satti.

A fight broke out between Sarwar’s supporters and the protestors.

Following the incident, police booked Satti and other protestors for attacking the minister.