Two MEPCO engineers suspended over absence during sehr, iftar

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Akram Chaudhry suspended two executive engineers over negligence here on Sunday.

According to MEPCO sources, the MEPCO CEO had directed superintending engineers and executive engineers to remain present in the offices during sehr and iftar timings in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The SDOs and other concerned officers have also been directed to remain in grid stations during the timing.

Executive engineers at Kabirwala operation division, Nasarullah Nasir, and Khanewal operation division Muhammad Rafique Kanwal were found absent from the duty without any intimation to the concerned officers during the visit of Chief Engineer Operation Nasir Rasheed.

The MEPCO CEO has suspended both officers and ordered to initiate inquiry against them.

He directed all MEPCO officers to remain present in offices and grid stations to ensure uninterrupted power supply during sehr and iftar timings. Otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against them, he warned.