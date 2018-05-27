Six ‘terrorists’ killed in shootout with CTD

GUJRAT: Six alleged members of a banned organisation were killed in a shootout on Saturday with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel.

The suspects were linked with last year’s Ferozpur Road blast which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, according to the CTD.

Eight policemen had also died in the blast.

The deceased suspects were also allegedly involved in the attack on Brigadier Zahor Qadri which resulted in the officer being martyred.

CTD also claimed that three suspects had managed to escape during the shootout.

Reportedly, ammunition, hand grenades and suicide vests were recovered by CTD officials.