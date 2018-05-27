PM opens new building of GB Legislative Assembly

GILGIT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday inaugurated the newly-constructed building of the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly and launched two other mega development projects.

He was accompanied by Governor Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Federal Minister for Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir, State Minister Marvi Memon and members of the Legislative Assembly and GB Council.

During the briefing, Prime Minister Abbasi was apprised that the building of the Legislative Assembly had been completed in 12 years at a cost of Rs 911.378 million. He also launched work on the Gilgit-Nalter Expressway that would cost Rs 2.6 billion and take three years to complete.

He also broke ground for the construction of the building of the Civil Secretariat that would cost Rs 920.995 million. On his arrival at the Gilgit Airport, Prime Minister Abbasi was warmly welcomed by the chief minister and top officials.

MARTYRS MONUMENT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also laid wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (monument of the martyrs) at the Chinar Bagh here to pay tribute to the martyrs of the liberation movement. He offered Fateha for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the struggle.