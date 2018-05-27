PM assures GB for maximum benefit from CPEC

GILGIT BALTISTAN: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Gilgit-Baltistan order has empowered Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and people.

Addressing the Joint session of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly and Gilgit-Baltistan Council in Gilgit on Sunday, the prime minister said that all subjects under 18th amendment have been shifted to Gilgit-Baltistan Government.

He thanked Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Muhammad Barjees Tahir for extending his support in preparation of new order.

He said the governor, as well as judges of the high court and chief justice of high court, will be appointed from Gilgit-Baltistan. He said Gilgit-Baltistan Council will now function as advisory body.

Speaking about CPEC, he said Gilgit-Baltistan is base of CPEC and people of GB will get more benefits from it. Earlier, Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman, in his address, thanked Abbasi and termed his visit a “milestone in the history of GB”.

Kashmir Affairs Gilgit-Baltistan Minister Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Governor Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan attended the session.