PM Abbasi inaugurates development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday inaugurated three development projects including the building of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly in Gilgit.

The state of the art project has been completed at a cost of Rs910 million.

Earlier, on his arrival to the city, the premier was welcomed at Gilgit Airport by Governor Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman and other high officials of the region.

After his arrival, the PM visited Yadgar-e- Shaudah in Chinar Garden, where he laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha for martyrs of the liberation war of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The premier also laid the foundation stone of Gilgit Naltar expressway project. The mega project will be completed in three years with the cost of Rs 2.6 billion.

The expressway project after its completion will reduce travel distance from two hours to half an hour, which will help promote tourism in the area.

PM Abbasi also laid the foundation stone of Gilgit-Baltistan secretariat project.