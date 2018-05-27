Pakistan, India likely to hold maritime talks

NEW DELHI: Pakistan and India are scheduled to hold a maritime dialogue on Monday (today), The Hindu newspaper reported while quoting diplomatic sources as saying.

According to the paper, the bilateral talk to be held here today (May 28) marks a positive turn in ties and indicates the continuity of existing dialogue. Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Director General Rear Admiral Zakaur Rehman scheduled to reach New Delhi for the talks with his counterpart from the Indian Coast Guard.

The development is significant as it comes a year after India refused to participate in the annual talks scheduled for July 2017 following the ‘controversy’ over Indian Navy official Kulbhushan Jadhav who was arrested in Pakistan on charges of terrorism and spying for India’s intelligence agency.

Despite the ongoing tension in the Line of Control in the divided Kashmiri state, both Pakistan and India restarted the Track II dialogue in April where a common desire to continue with normal exchanges was conveyed by policy specialists.