O-Level Pakistan studies book banned by Punjab Textbook Board

LAHORE: A book allegedly containing “anti-Pakistan” material being taught to O-Level students was banned by The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB).

Nigel Kelly’s book, “The History and Culture of Pakistan” was being published by Peak Publishing and the book was being used as reading material for the Cambridge O-Level Pakistan Studies syllabus.

A circular pertaining to the ban order was issued and sent to all provinces and secretary schools by PCTB Managing Director Abdul Qayum.

The letter said that PCTB had banned the book because it contained controversial and objectionable material.

The book had also not been approved for study in educational institutions under Section 10 of the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Act, 2015, according to the letter.

A case against the publisher was registered with Garden Town police by PCTB Deputy Director Akhtar Butt.