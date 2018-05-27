NAB questions Punjab healthcare secretary over ‘illegal procurement’

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jan Khan was questioned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly being involved in the illegal procurement of medicines and other equipment.

The secretary appeared before a three-member combined investigation team that reportedly questioned him regarding the alleged purchase of equipment and medicines at “exorbitant” rates.

NAB had launched a probe into several companies of Punjab.

The anti-graft body had already initiated a probe pertaining to the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC).

The anti-corruption watchdog was probing alleged misuse of authority and financial mismanagement pertaining to the issue.