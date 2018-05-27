NAB considered a role model among SAARC countries

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s top anti-corruption watchdog the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has won many laurels for the country and is considered a role model for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries for its efforts in eradicating corruption.

Due to NAB’s efforts, Pakistan was the only country in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Transparency International which improved its ranking from 175 to 116. Due to this, Pakistan was made the first chairman of SAARC’s Anti-Corruption Forum, which was a great achievement for the country and its top anti-graft body.

The bureau had systematically adopted a proactive anti-corruption strategy of awareness, prevention, and enforcement. Through this strategy, the bureau engaged youth in universities, colleges, and schools to make them aware of the ill effects of corruption at an early age.

The anti-graft body had initiated across the board complaint verifications against politicians, bureaucrats and ex-military officers over allegations of corruption, while cases were being initiated against all accused per law.

NAB’s efforts have also received support from the entire nation for taking strong steps against corruption. The bureau had proved successful in carrying its momentum forward and taking indiscriminate action against those involved in shady practices.