Muhammad Abbas’s 8/64 is best ever for a Pakistani pacer at Lord’s

Pakistan wrapped up English batting lineup rather quickly on the fourth day of Lord’s Test as Muhammad Abbas once again took four wickets in the second innings.

The right-arm pacer took eight wickets in the match for 64 runs which is the best ever for any Pakistani fast bowler at Lord’s.

Sports journalist Zainab Abbas tweeted: “Abbas match figures of 8/64 best ever for a Pakistani fast bowler at Lords. Take a bow @ Mohmmadabbas111 # EngvPak“.

Abbas match figures of 8/64 best ever for a Pakistani fast bowler at Lords. Take a bow @Mohmmadabbas111 #EngvPak — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) May 27, 2018

Abbas-with 40 wickets, has also become the most wicket taker among the Pakistani bowlers after first seven Test matches.