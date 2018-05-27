Manzoor Afridi calls on Imran Khan at Bani Gala to fix his air conditioner

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

Clarifying that he is not a Caretaker for hire, but rather a repairer for Haier, recently named KP caretaker Chief Minister Manzoor Afridi has said that the only reason he visited PTI chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence was to take a look at Khan’s faulty air conditioner.

“I cannot even think of doing any undue favours for the PTI as payback for this position. I was at Bani Gala in a strictly professional capacity” he said talking to the media.

“It is understandable because the summers are here and it is Ramzan so there can be extra strain on air conditioners. I was simply sent here by my cousin Javed to tweak whatever problem had arisen.”

While Afridi was adamant that he would be fair and unbiased, he did admit to having checked the laundry machine’s dry cleaner function at Bani Gala, declaring it to be in excellent working conditions despite the heavy workload.

“I know I was there to check only the AC, but I have always believed in going above and beyond the call of duty. And when Khan sb asked to to at least just have a look at the dryer, it was my job to do exactly what he had said.”