Man booked for raping spouse in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Police have registered a rape case against a man on the complaint of his spouse and started the investigation, reported a local English newspaper.

The case was registered with Police Station Race Course under section 377 of PPC against Naheem Akhtar on the written complaint of his wife Maria Naz, the police said. The accused, however, has not been arrested yet.

According to reports, Ms Naz, in Dhoke Banaras, appeared before police and lodged complaint stating that she got married to Akhtar in September 2016. She alleged that her husband often tortured her over refusal for having marital relations with him in an unnatural way.

She accused her husband of torturing her severely by tying her arms and legs with rope.