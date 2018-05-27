KU harassment case: Investigation committee finds student, lecturer at fault

KARACHI: The investigation report of the alleged harassment case of a female student at Karachi University (KU) has been submitted to the Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan after two months, a local media house reported.

The investigation committee formed to probe into the matter had termed both the student, Shifa Imtiaz and lecturer, Hassan Abbas, guilty of irresponsible behaviour and asked for action to be taken against the guilty.

The report stated “The varsity is a respectable institution where thousands of students, academic and non-academic staff are present and there is a need to clarify the rules of ethics, said the committee. The rules of ethics must be applied to the admission of students and teachers and administration staff must also agree to abide by these principles.”

The committee further stated that the issue is an example of negligence by both the teacher and administration, as teachers are meant to set an example for students. They continued to add that teaching is a respectable and sacred profession, which also declared that teachers are responsible for maintaining a respectable relationship between themselves and their students.

“Abbas, unfortunately, did not maintain the sanctity of the profession and marred the dignity of his profession,” the report stated.

“The student asked Abbas to pass her and her friend in his class and when he refused she started a campaign against him through a private TV channel instead of approaching the head of the department or her student adviser,” it added.

Earlier, the committee was formed after Imtiaz accused Petroleum Technology lecturer Abbas of harassing her.