KP Assembly premises becomes battleground ahead of FATA merger bill’s approval

At least two policemen arrested, dozens of protesters arrested in clash

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly premises on Sunday became a battleground as Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) members protested ahead of a vote on legislation proposing a merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with KP and pelted policemen and media vehicles with stones.

At least two policemen were injured in clashes and dozens of protesters were arrested.

A heavy contingent of police, deployed around and inside the assembly, dispersed crowd with baton-charge and tear-gas. The KP Police has managed to clear Khyber Road. The security officials have also brought in water cannons for any untoward situation.

The JUI-F has been opposing the bill and demanding a referendum to seek assent of tribal people before FATA’s merger with KP.

JUI party workers, including workers from FATA, gathered outside the KP Assembly early Sunday morning and threatened to put padlocks on the assembly gates to ensure that no one is able to make it inside the premises for the session scheduled for 2pm.

“We will not let the FATA merger bill be approved,” the protesters chanted as they started burning tires on the road leading to the assembly.

Meanwhile, KP Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and lawmakers, including Shaukat Yousufzai, Atif Khan, Mahmood Khan Ishtiaq, Inayatullah Khan, have reached the assembly. Condemning JUI-F protest, Yousufzai said the part wants to keep people of the tribal areas enslaved.

The 31st Amendment Bill is set to face the final hurdle before it is presented before the president as KP Assembly gears up to vote on the fate of FATA reforms.

Under Article 139 (4) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the bill needs to be passed from the provincial assembly with the two-third majority [83 votes] before sending it to the president for assent since it alters the limits of KP.

All political parties are hopeful that the KP Assembly, in today’s session — to be held just a day before its dissolution on the completion of its five-year term — will manage to validate the Federally Administered Tribal Areas Reforms Bill already passed by the two houses of parliament seeking merger of FATA with the province with the required two-thirds majority.

If the bill does not get through the KP Assembly, then the fate of FATA merger will be in the hands of new representatives to be elected in the coming general elections. Even after its passage from the National Assembly and the Senate, the president will have to wait to give his assent till the installation of the new assembly.

The provincial government had reportedly sent a summary to the governor on Friday — soon after the passage of the constitution amendment bill from the Senate — for summoning a session of the assembly at 2pm on Sunday (today). The session has been convened only to give its approval to the historic bill that would erase the colonial-era division between tribal areas and the province.

After the provincial assembly’s approval the landmark bill will bring the tribal borderlands, comprising seven agencies and six Frontier Regions, to the mainstream and they will be merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tribal people will get representation in the KP Assembly through the amendment.