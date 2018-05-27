Jon Snow is getting married! Kit Harrington, Rose Leslie announce wedding date

Game of Thrones actors Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie both on-screen and off-screen couple have finally announced the date for their wedding.

The stars who play Jon Snow and Ygritte on HBO’s fantasy show will be having a summer wedding on June 23, which by the way is less than a month away.

A June 23 date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire. The actress’s father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle in his West Garioch constituency, according to BBC.com.

The couple will exchange vows in the north east of Scotland.

So, a beautiful summer wedding in an actual castle sounds like Royal Wedding 2.0.

The couple met in 2012 at the sets where they played on-screen lovers and started dating but broke up a year later. However, Leslie left the cast two years after they met, while Harington became one of the show’s biggest stars – appearing in every series of the popular TV drama. They reportedly rekindled their relationship in 2016, after Leslie was no longer on the show.

Harington earlier told L’Uomo Vogue that it was “easy” to fall in love with Leslie. He said his best ever memory of the show was the three weeks in Iceland when they filmed the second season in 2012. “Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said.

Leslie had also commented on how easy it was to fall in love with Harrington, telling People magazine that “Kit is a lovely and funny man and a dear friend.”

“It was always such a privilege to be working opposite him and such a blessing that we get on in real life because it made our characters more believable,” Leslie said.

The couple announced their engagement in the London Times last fall, which is apparently a very normal thing for UK natives to do.

Game Of Thrones will return for one last season in 2019. The last season will have six episodes.