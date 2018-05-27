IGP orders foolproof security for Sachal Sarmast’s Urs

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khowaja on Sunday directed police officials to take measures for foolproof security arrangements for 197th Urs Saint and poet Sachal Sarmast.

Khowaja directed his subordinates to launch technical sweeping around and inside the tomb during three-day Urs and ensure extraordinary security arrangements. The IGP also ordered them to ensure advanced intelligence collection and conduct physical checking at walk through gates.

The police chief also ordered to conduct daily snap checking and patrolling at national highway and removal of encroachments around the tomb.

Khowaja directed the concerned DIG and SSPs to remain in touch with each other and make extraordinary security arrangements in the area. Besides he also instructed the SSPs, DSPs and to carry out all possible measures for foolproof security and to cooperate with area SHOs.