I have no social media account: Asad Durrani on fake tweets

Former ISI chief Lt Gen (r) Asad Durrani on Sunday clarified that he has no social media account after a series of fake tweets attributed to him came to light.

“I have no account on any social media,” Durrani told Pakistan Today.

A fake Twitter account that goes by the name @GenDurrani – that is followed by a number of acclaimed journalists and personalities – has been actively writing messages on Durrani’s behalf, especially on the controversies related to his recent book “The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace”.

“I will be going to GHQ on 28th May ’18 to present my case to the Army regarding my new book ‘Spy Chronicles’. I have not violated any code of conduct and I am sure Army will agree with me,” @GenDurrani tweeted while commenting on the matter after Pakistan Army summoned him over “violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel”.

Durrani will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in the book ‘Spy Chronicles’, ISPR informed.

Various other tweets have been attributed to Durrani by this account. The most recent message says, “I got a call from the former United States Director of Central Intelligence Mr. William Webster who is also my good old friend. As intelligence chief I have worked closely with him. He appreciated my newly released book and called it a ‘masterpiece’. I am humbled by his gesture.”

Excerpts from Durrani’s ‘spy book’ have stirred numerous controversies in the regional politics. The ex-chief of ISI wrote in his book that the cost of prosecuting Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head Hafiz Saeed is ‘too great’. “If you prosecute Saeed, the first reaction will be: it’s on India’s behalf, you are hounding him, he is innocent, etc. The political cost is big,” he wrote in the book that he co-authored with the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) ex-chief General (R) A S Dulat.