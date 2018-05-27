High-powered Afghan delegation in Pakistan for crucial talks

ISLAMABAD: A high-powered Afghan delegation comprising its national security adviser, interior minister, intelligence chief and the military chief arrived on Sunday in a crucial visit to discuss the way forward for the current impasse in the war-torn country.

This is the first high-level visit from Afghanistan in last two years and as part of a recent understanding reached between the two neighbours to resolve their issues and misgivings through dialogue.

Soon after landing in Islamabad, the Afghan delegation went into huddle with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Lt Gen (r) Naseer Khan Janjua. The Afghan delegation would also visit the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi where the two sides would have in-depth talks on border security and Afghan peace process.

The visit of Afghan delegation comes in the backdrop of the agreement reached between the two countries earlier this month to operationalise Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

They agreed to put more efforts to operationalise APAPPS, take a fresh start, bridge existing gaps, build formal mechanism of cooperation in all areas of mutual interests and take collective actions to strengthen trust between the two countries.

APAPPS provides a framework to strengthen mutual trust and deepen interaction in all spheres of bilateral engagements. It is also a mechanism for finding solutions to bilateral areas of concern.

Both sides agreed that effective and full implementation of APAPPS would contribute towards the common objectives of eliminating terrorism and achieving peace, stability, prosperity and development of the people of the two countries.