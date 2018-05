THATTA: A former zonal in charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was found gunned down near Jherruk.

Rana Irshad Ali, the 36-year-old victim, was presently building a housing scheme in Sukkur.

Local villagers found the victim’s body with visible “gunshot wounds” and informed local police.

Police launched an investigation into the matter.