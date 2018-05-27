Feminist Watch: ‘What are you doing to help us?’

While Kareena Kapoor “is not a feminist but believes in equality” (What?), we have decided to bring you a weekly feminist watch to keep you posted about what feminists around the world are saying and bring you the best feminist puns, literature and comebacks.

To the men who don’t rape, or beat, or stalk, or harass, or demean, or dismiss women – To the men who are disgusted by the rise in unapologetic violent misogyny in America – To the men that believe we deserve equal treatment and respect – What are you doing to help us? — feminist next door (@emrazz) May 25, 2018

The way kpop twitter constantly takes real life issues such as racism, religion, feminism, misogyny etc & uses it to fit their stupid narrative is so ridiculous. if you wanna talk about feminism, let’s discuss equal pay, sexual harassment, trafficking etc. Not a fckn LIGHT STICK — 06.15 (@yeolszn) May 26, 2018

“It’s no longer good enough to call yourself a feminist. What do you actually stand for?”

In a world where feminism is becoming more and more commodified, it’s no longer a badge of progress to call yourself a feminist. What do actually stand for? Sex worker rights? Abortion rights? Abolition of the prisons? Palestine? — Reese Piper (@TheNudeReporter) May 24, 2018

You are not a feminist, you are just a bitter fellow who is angry over the wrong choices of men you have made in the past.

You hate Men isn’t Feminism…. — DaT AkWa IbOm Gee👊🇳🇬 (@ClintonViceB) May 25, 2018

New age definition of feminism :

-smoking is cool

-drinking is cool

-sleeping around is cool

-divorce is cool

-staying single is cool

-raising kids w/o marriage is cool

But

Being married and having kids and having a wonderful marriage life is not cool. — judge Me (@ArainTweets) May 25, 2018

Most girls preaching feminism and gender equality all wrong and discrediting the movement. Calling themselves as feminists and acting like feminazis. — Shaiha Inaz (@ShaihaInaz) May 27, 2018

women who dont like to be labelled a feminist are the weak links — badders. (@SWEETSONES) May 25, 2018

