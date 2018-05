KECH: A female teacher was shot dead by unidentified armed men in Gaddani area of district Kech on Sunday.

It had been reported that the unknown assailants barged into the house and opened fire at the teacher present in the house.

As a result of firing, the teacher died on the spot while the attackers fled the scene.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem and police have initiated an investigation after registering a case.