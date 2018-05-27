Female student goes missing in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A student of Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) went missing on Thursday, a local media outlet reported on Saturday.

According to sources, she was dropped at the airport so she could fly to Quetta but did not reach there. Her parents informed the college administration that she did not reach, but administration officials claimed that she was safely dropped at the airport by three staff members.

The three staff members who dropped the student at the airport turned off their phones after the incident was reported. Sources claim this was done on the orders of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) officials.

Investigation is currently underway.