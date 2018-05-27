Even Sarfraz’s son has something to say after Lord’s win

During a post-match talk with a cricket presenter after the remarkable win at Lord’s, Sarfraz was holding little son Abdullah who looked as excited as his father.

Sarfraz called it a proud moment for him and his family. He said, “It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. You know he (his son) is my lucky charm. So he’s always with me and I think it’s a great feeling for me.”

The Pakistan skipper was overwhelmed to win the Test match at the Home of Cricket. “It’s a great feeling,” he added.

Listening to his father giving comments, Sarfraz’s son was encouraged enough to grab the mic and mumbled at which the green shirts’ captain laughed.

Abdullah even separated the mic’s foam and held it in his hand after which the skipper gave it back to the presenter.

“Abdullah! What are you doing?” amused Sarfraz asked.

Other cricketers were also spotted with their families. Mohammad Amir was seen holding his daughter.

Pakistani batsmen comfortably chased a 64-run target at Lord’s on Sunday to go 1-0 up in a two-match series against England and record their fifth Test victory at the “Home of Cricket”.

Abbas took eight wickets in the Test and was declared man of the match.

Pakistan previously won Test matches at Lord’s in 1982, 1992, 1996, and 2016.