Education University students complain about principal’s ‘misbehavior’

LAHORE: Over 100 students of Education University Bank Road Campus have complained to the Punjab governor about alleged misbehaviour of their principal, reported a local English newspaper.

The students have launched a signature campaign against the behaviour of the principal, Shaguffta Andleeb. They claimed that the principal abused them in the name of discipline.

The letter to the governor, signed by 110 students, claimed that a female student who was wearing anklet was misbehaved by the principal.

Meanwhile, the university spokesperson said that the principal was trying to maintain discipline on the campus.