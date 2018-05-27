CM Shehbaz says PML-N served nation selflessly

-Congratulates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

LAHORE: Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) served nation selflessly while their opponents disappointed the people.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. While conversing at this occasion, CM said that the five-year’ tenure of PML (N) is enriched with development, prosperity and transparency.

“We have spent resources on the welfare of people honestly that is why the transparent policies of the PML-N government have been acknowledged internationally, he added.

He said that projects of CPEC have laid a firm foundation of Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. Shehbaz Sharif said that public service can’t be achieved through hollow slogans, but one has to work hard selflessly for it. He said that the elements that have hindered the journey of happiness and progress of public are now being isolated politically.

CM said, “Even the people recognize our performance as we have served them selflessly while our opponents have only disappointed them so far; he shared and vowed further that we will not leave any stone unturned to assist our people as long as we live.”

ATROCITIES IN HELD KASHMIR CONDEMNED:

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the Indian army’s oppression in the held Kashmir, expressing a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth.

He extended his sympathy and condolence to their bereaved families. He also prayed for the quick recovery of injured ones. Shehbaz Sharif said that there is no justification for the silence of the global community on human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the silence of international community on the martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris is another form of killing and injustice. He said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved in the light of UN resolutions in order to bring long-lasting peace in the region. He said that great sacrifices made by Kashmiri people for independence won’t go in vain and international community needs to pressurize India to stop this heinous act in IHK.

“The oppression of Indian forces can’t deprive people of Kashmir of their right to self-determination for long time which is their birthright,” he said, adding that the Indian government can never crush the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiri people through bullets as time has proved that the policy of violence of Indian government in Kashmir has failed.

NAWAZ THANKED:

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer. In his message on this occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that May 28 held a significant position in Pakistan’s political and defence history.

“On this day, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif engraved a new history by pushing aside all the pressure and making nuclear explosions possible,” he recalled.

He said that the credit of making Pakistan a nuclear power goes to the fascinating and courageous leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who rejected foreign aid and made defence of the country unconquerable by going through nuclear explosions. He called it a remarkable achievement of Pakistan.