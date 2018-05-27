BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it hoped a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, originally set for Singapore next month, could happen as planned and be successful.
Direct dialogue between the leaders of the United States and North Korea is crucial to resolving the nuclear issue, the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.
China says hopes Trump-Kim summit can happen as planned
