BEIJING: China’s Defence Ministry on Sunday expressed its opposition to what it called “provocation” by two US warships that sailed near South China Sea islands claimed by China.
The US action seriously infringed upon Chinese sovereignty because the warships entered Chinese territorial waters without permission, the ministry said in a short statement.
Chinese ships and aircraft were sent to warn the US ships to leave, it added.
China condemns US warships’ South China Sea mission
BEIJING: China’s Defence Ministry on Sunday expressed its opposition to what it called “provocation” by two US warships that sailed near South China Sea islands claimed by China.