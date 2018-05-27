Chaudhry Nisar to contest 2018 general election from four constituencies

TAXILA: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that he had decided to contest the upcoming general elections from four constituencies.

He was addressing party workers in Wah Cantonment and told them that he wished to contest for two seats in the National Assembly and two seats in the provincial assembly.

He told the attendees that he would contest from Wah and Taxila.

Nisar claimed that the area would be provided with basic facilities and mega projects would be constructed.

The former interior minister further said claimed that his loyalty was with the people and not power.