Boxer Amir Khan part of yet another scandal

British boxer Amir Khan cannot seem to stay away from the headlines for longer than a few days.

In recent news, a 22-year-old woman has come forward alleging that she had an affair with the boxer as she assumed he had divorced his wife, Faryal Makhdoom.

The news came to surface, barely a month after Amir became a father for the second time. Sophia Hammani, a 22-year old beautician, admitted Amir Khan cheated on his wife after they met at a London club, just 17 days after his Faryal gave birth to the couple’s second daughter.

According to the Sun, she said she found out he was still married to ex-model Faryal, 26, after she had returned to her flat following the affair.

“…He makes me sick. I cannot believe this man,” she said.

Faryal, who married Amir in 2013, had a daughter on April 24, a sister for their three-year-old girl. The boxer is believed to have cheated with Sophia on May 11.

The beautician said she only realised the truth when she saw a picture of the couple on Instagram before they flew off to Pakistan to celebrate Ramazan.

Earlier, the couple had a public spat in August last year, with Amir announcing their separation on Twitter while falsely accusing his wife of cheating on him with heavyweight star Anthony Joshua.

The feud was short-lived, though, and they reunited in time for Amir’s ‘I’m A Celeb’ stint.

This is not the first time Amir has drawn media attention for his flings. Shortly after the public spat with his wife, the boxer was said to be spending time with a 23-year old model. He has been accused of several other such affairs in the past.