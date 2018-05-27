Balochistan govt, opposition fail to reach consensus on interim CM

QUETTA: The Balochistan government and opposition failed to reach a unanimous decision regarding the post of an interim chief minister (CM) for Balochistan after the third meeting held here on Sunday.

The meeting took place between Balochistan CM Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and Opposition Leader Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal.

Both the government and opposition had proposed eight names each when the first meeting was held. Five out of these 16 names were shortlisted.

The government’s recommendations for the post of caretaker CM included Alauddin Marri, Minister for Environment Prince Ahmed Ali and former senator Kamran Murtaza, whereas the opposition’s proposed names included former ambassador Qazi Ashraf and former speaker Aslam Bhotani.

Earlier on May 26, the government and opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) successfully narrowed down on Manzoor Afridi as their choice for caretaker chief minister.

Besides Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh have also not been able to finalise a name for the post in their respective provinces.