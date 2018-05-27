Another spell of heatwave likely to hit Karachi from Tuesday

KARACHI: Karachiites should roll up their sleeves again for another spell of the heatwave that is likely to start in the metropolis from Tuesday.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) in its latest weather alert warned the residents of the possible heatwave that will hit the city from Tuesday till Thursday.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between the range of 40 to 44 °C owing to change in the direction of the cooler and humid sea breeze.

“Continental winds from the northwest will blow through the city, pushing the mercury up on the scale,” it said.

The temperature in Karachi on Sunday has been recorded to be 37 to 39 °C, which will gradually increase from Monday with the maximum temperature expected to touch 38 to 40 °C, as per the forecast.