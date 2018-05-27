Afghan NSA to visit Pakistan on PM Abbasi’s invitation

KABUL: National Security Advisor of Afghanistan, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, will be reaching Pakistan today.

According to a notification issued by the Afghan Presidential Palace here on Saturday, the Afghan delegation has been invited by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Atmar will be accompanied by high-level representatives of the Afghan army and would also meet Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to the country.

He would discuss regional security and bilateral relations of the neighbouring countries with the COAS, the notification states further.