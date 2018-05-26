Will Smith’s Fifa World Cup 2018 song ‘Live It Up’ receives mixed responses

LONDON: Fifa World Cup organisers divided fans by releasing the tournament’s official song on Friday – a fast-paced dance track titled Live It Up, featuring Will Smith.

Some on social media asked how the tune’s Latin American feel fitted in with the tournament’s host country Russia – and compared it unfavourably with past efforts like Shakira’s Waka Waka for the 2010 world cup in South Africa.

Some more were puzzled by the choice of performers. Will is joined by Puerto Rico-born Reggaeton artist Nicky Jam and singer Era Istrefi, who describes herself as “Albanian Kosovar” – none of them from countries competing this year.

“The World Cup song doesn’t have any football ring to it. How is Messi gonna dance to Live It Up?!” one user tweeted. Others were won over by the energetic track. “This one definitely has the World Cup vibe to it,” one user wrote.

The trio will perform Live It Up in front of spectators before the World Cup final in Moscow on July 15. “It’s an honour to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith has focused on his acting career for years, but the Independence Day star has recently hinted about a return to music. This week, he posted a clip of himself rapping in a music booth on his Instagram page titled, “Getting back in the studio. Just warming’ up.”

Listen to the song here: